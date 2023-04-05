Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.12 on Wednesday, hitting $199.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.90.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

