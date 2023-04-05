Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFRGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Luxfer has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Luxfer Trading Down 0.9 %

LXFR traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 10,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $430.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Luxfer

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after buying an additional 114,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 633,547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Luxfer by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 39,027 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Luxfer in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

About Luxfer

(Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.