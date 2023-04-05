Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Luxfer has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

LXFR traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 10,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $430.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after buying an additional 114,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 633,547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Luxfer by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 39,027 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Luxfer in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

