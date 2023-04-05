Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Manhattan Scientifics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 10,750 shares changing hands.

Manhattan Scientifics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government.

