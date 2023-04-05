Manifold Finance (FOLD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $133.07 Million

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and $3.16 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for about $33.24 or 0.00118771 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

