Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Stock Price Up 777.8%

Shares of Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Rating) rose 777.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 56,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Maple Leaf Green World Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.79.
About Maple Leaf Green World
Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.
Featured Stories
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Green World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Green World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.