Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27. 10,228,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 35,846,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

