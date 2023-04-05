Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 1,283 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $13,356.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,173,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,218,040.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 7,611 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $72,913.38.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 326,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.22. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.94 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. On average, research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in EverCommerce by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,401 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in EverCommerce by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 50,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EverCommerce by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 336,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC lifted its position in EverCommerce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.