Marie E. Fallon Sells 8,732 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Marie E. Fallon sold 8,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $11,089.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,145.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance
NYSE:DNA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,831,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,090,527. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNA. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
