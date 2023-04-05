Marie E. Fallon Sells 8,732 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Marie E. Fallon sold 8,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $11,089.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,145.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

NYSE:DNA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,831,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,090,527. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNA. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

About Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 351,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.1% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

