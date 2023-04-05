Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $344.21. The stock had a trading volume of 60,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,109. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $386.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $352.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.74.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.17.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.