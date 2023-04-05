Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masonite International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.
Masonite International Stock Performance
NYSE DOOR opened at $88.11 on Friday. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.34.
Insider Activity at Masonite International
In other Masonite International news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Masonite International
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.
Masonite International Company Profile
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
