Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MAT. Bank of America cut their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.04 on Monday. Mattel has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,196,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,381,000 after acquiring an additional 425,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,535,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,398,000 after acquiring an additional 308,558 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,903,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,720,000 after acquiring an additional 141,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mattel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,084,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,111,000 after acquiring an additional 477,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.