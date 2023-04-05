Mayo Clinic Takes $169,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,992,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 0.9% of Mayo Clinic’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mayo Clinic owned 0.93% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.96. 188,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,996. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $99.45. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.52.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

