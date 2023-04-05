MBA Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 1.3% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,133,000 after acquiring an additional 390,082 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,619,000 after buying an additional 342,979 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8,278.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 98,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after buying an additional 97,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $117.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.09. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $90.87 and a 52-week high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

