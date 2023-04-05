MBA Advisors LLC Has $870,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $247.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.91. The company has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.