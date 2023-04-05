MBA Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

MBA Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.6% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

