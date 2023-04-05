MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Up 3.2%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 242,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 429,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.
MBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
