MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Up 3.2%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 242,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 429,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

MBIA Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBIA

About MBIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in MBIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 46,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MBIA by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Featured Stories

