Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Shares Down 2%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.82. 22,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 60,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a report on Monday, March 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

