Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Shares Down 2%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.82. 22,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 60,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.
Medalist Diversified REIT Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.