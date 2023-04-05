Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $630,332,000 after purchasing an additional 189,688 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $214.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $556.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,188. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.