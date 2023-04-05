Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $915,057.45

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $57.59 million and $915,057.45 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.38 or 0.00012095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003570 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000791 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,163,256 coins and its circulating supply is 17,017,442 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,163,256 with 17,017,442 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.3981275 USD and is up 15.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $699,697.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.