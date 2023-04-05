MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $810,000 Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,269,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,584,185,000 after purchasing an additional 102,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,068,000 after acquiring an additional 92,964 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in HubSpot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in HubSpot by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after acquiring an additional 346,272 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $18,718,398. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $16.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $403.33. 430,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,903. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $476.11.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.48.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

