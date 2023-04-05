MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 243,900 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,588,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 600,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 436,421 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 368,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,492. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.61 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.03%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

