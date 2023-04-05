MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MillerKnoll worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MillerKnoll by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLKN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,661. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $34.22.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $984.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.40 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.29%.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

