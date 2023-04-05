MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6,926.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $94.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,263. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.