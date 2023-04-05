MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.50

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and traded as low as $6.27. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 52,538 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
