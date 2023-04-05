MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.50

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and traded as low as $6.27. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 52,538 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,910,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,647,000 after acquiring an additional 247,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

