MFS Charter Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MCR stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

About MFS Charter Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

