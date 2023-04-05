MFS Charter Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MCR stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41.
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
