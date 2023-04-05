Michael Jon Brown Sells 3,612 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $413,501.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DexCom Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DXCM traded down $2.82 on Wednesday, hitting $112.82. 1,489,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,939. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 142.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.99.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,378,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DexCom by 319.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,722 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,769,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $280,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,582 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DexCom by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in DexCom by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,664,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after buying an additional 2,027,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

