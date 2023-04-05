Michael Tobin Acquires 2,000 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($9,935.42).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Tobin bought 1,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($4,967.71).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael Tobin bought 5,554 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £23,326.80 ($28,970.19).

On Monday, March 27th, Michael Tobin bought 1,162 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,880.40 ($6,061.10).

On Friday, March 24th, Michael Tobin bought 2,222 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £9,776.80 ($12,142.08).

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Tobin bought 2,761 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £9,801.55 ($12,172.81).

On Friday, January 27th, Michael Tobin bought 2,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875 ($12,264.03).

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Tobin purchased 2,380 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,996 ($12,414.31).

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON BOOM opened at GBX 400 ($4.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,052.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 449.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 495.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Audioboom Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 345.50 ($4.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,278.50 ($28.30).

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

