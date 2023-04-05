Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Tops $657.91 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002666 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $657.91 million and approximately $28.27 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,019,469,773 coins and its circulating supply is 879,332,387 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,019,230,012.8400393 with 878,986,327.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.77171747 USD and is up 5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $24,358,408.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

