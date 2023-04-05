Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

MBPFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 169 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.24) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

