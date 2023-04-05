Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 12,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 29.0% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

NYSE TSM traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,919,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,852,112. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average of $80.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

