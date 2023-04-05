Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $281.37 and last traded at $280.71. Approximately 100,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 518,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.36.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.