Monero (XMR) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $157.83 or 0.00559908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.88 billion and $70.21 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,187.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.42 or 0.00327884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00074692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.07 or 0.00450784 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003537 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,261,922 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

