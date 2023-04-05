MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $1,177,652.52 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total value of $1,177,652.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,302.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MongoDB Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ MDB traded down $14.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.09. 1,504,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,529. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $438.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 45,994 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.