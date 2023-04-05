Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. Cfra downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $48.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.50 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of MNST opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $3,898,552.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,399.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

