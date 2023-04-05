Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.69.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. Cfra downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $48.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.50 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Monster Beverage Stock Performance
Shares of MNST opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $3,898,552.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,399.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
