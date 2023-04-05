Morgan Stanley Increases Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $22.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FLNC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of FLNC opened at $19.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.72. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.75 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

