Morgan Stanley Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.47.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE LUN traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.14. 1,837,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,832. The company has a market cap of C$7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.23. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$14.00.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

