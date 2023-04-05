Morgan Stanley Increases Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $32.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAXN. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of MAXN stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $28.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.