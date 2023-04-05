Morgan Stanley Increases Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $32.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAXN. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 249,530 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $433,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

