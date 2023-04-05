Morgan Stanley Trims M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Target Price to $159.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.82% from the company’s current price.

MTB has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.65.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE MTB opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.99 and a 200-day moving average of $156.15.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 42.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

