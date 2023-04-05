MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 329.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in MSCI were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in MSCI by 41.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $550.38 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $540.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.33.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

