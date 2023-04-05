Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $15.12. 72,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 172,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murata Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.

Murata Manufacturing ( OTCMKTS:MRAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

