Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $15.12. 72,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 172,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murata Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Murata Manufacturing Stock Down 1.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.
Murata Manufacturing Company Profile
Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.
