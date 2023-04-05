Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Down 7.7%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 411,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,651,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $539.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 10,477,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,596,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 74,316 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,238,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 61,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 140,298 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 1,652.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 4,136,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

