Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.91 on Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Nano has a market cap of $121.09 million and $1.50 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00003242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,030.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.00328642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00074713 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.95 or 0.00563488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.26 or 0.00450424 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.