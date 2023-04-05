National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.
Separately, CIBC lowered Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$4.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
