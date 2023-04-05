Needham & Company LLC Lowers Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Price Target to $1.00

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $1.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Up 29.0 %
FATH stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.
