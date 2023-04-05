Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.
Cardlytics Trading Up 80.9 %
NASDAQ CDLX opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. Cardlytics has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 58.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $3,629,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc engages in the business of operating an advertising platform which includes online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications. It operates under the Cardlytics and Bridg Platforms. The Cardlytics Platform segment focuses on the United States and the United Kingdom, which represents proprietary advertising channels.
