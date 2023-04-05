Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.03% from the company’s previous close.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

NYSE UBER opened at $31.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

