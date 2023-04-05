NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 296,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 875,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.

Institutional Trading of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline includes ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation, Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19, NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy, and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

