New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.30

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.30 and traded as high as $38.97. New York Times shares last traded at $38.66, with a volume of 940,902 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

New York Times announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.