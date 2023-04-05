Next Level Private LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 1.5% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.53.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,617,616 shares worth $1,734,240,167. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.71. 2,179,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144,025. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.06. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.