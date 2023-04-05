Next Level Private LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,000. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises approximately 2.6% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Next Level Private LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,421,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,664,000 after purchasing an additional 725,108 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,233,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 630,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 513,607 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,099,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,096,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after acquiring an additional 354,196 shares during the period.

FDL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.64. 671,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,941. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

